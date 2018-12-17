Sikkim thrash Mizoram; Nagaland salvage draw

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 17 Dec 2018, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jorhat, Dec 17 (PTI) Pacer Ishwar Chaudhary grabbed a six-wicket haul as Sikkim thrashed Mizoram by 105 runs in their Ranji Trophy Plate Group fixture here Monday.

In Dehradun, Nagaland's Arbar Kazi produced a strong rearguard fightback with 157 not out in an unbroken 137-run seventh wicket partnership with Nitesh Lohchab (44 not out) to salvage a draw against group leaders Uttarakhand.

This was Uttarakhand's first draw after five successive wins as they had to settle for three points on basis of their first innings lead.

Uttarakhand lead the table with 36 points with a 12-point lead over Puducherry. Nagaland, who picked one point from the match, remained on seventh place with eight points.

Needing two wickets to seal the win on the final day, Sikkim bundled out Mizoram for 236 in 74.5 overs to seal their third win with two sessions to spare at the Jorhat Stadium here.

Overnight 105, Taruwar Kohli waged Mizoram's lone battle with a fighting 156 from 249 balls (22x4) in their improbable chase of 342.

Resuming on 232/8, Mizoram saw through the first hour of the day without losing any wicket as Taruwar completed his 150 and stitched 110 runs for the ninth wicket with Lalhruai Ralte (32 not out).

But it was after the drinks break that Chaudhary trapped Taruwar and Bobby Zothansanga LBW off successive deliveries to seal the win.

The former Punjab cricketer, Taruwar, who also bagged 5/39 was adjudged man-of-the-match even as Mizoram succumbed to their fourth loss from five matches to be on the bottom of the table.

Sikkim occupied the fifth place with 19 points from six matches.

Advertisement

Brief Scores:

In Dehradun: Nagaland 207 and 467/7; 127 overs (Arbar Kazi 157 not out, Sedezhalie Rupero 85, Rongsen Jonathan 64, KB Pawan 46, Nitesh Lohchab 44 not out; Mayank Mishra 3/82). Match Drawn. Points: Uttarakhand 3, Nagaland 1.

In Jorhat: Sikkim 332 and 169. Mizoram 161 and 236; 74.5 overs (Taruwar Kohli 156; Ishwar Chaudhary 6/111). Sikkim won by 105 runs. Points: Sikkim 6, Mizoram 0