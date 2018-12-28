×
Smith cleared to play in Bangladesh Premier League after rethink

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    28 Dec 2018, 01:53 IST
smith - CROPPED
Former Australia cricketer Steve Smith.

Steve Smith has been cleared to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), a week after being barred from the tournament.

Smith is serving a 12-month Cricket Australia ban from international and domestic cricket for his role in the ball-tampering scandal of March 2018.

His hopes of competing for Comilla Victorians in the BPL looked to have been dashed when other franchises objected to his involvement.

Smith's initial signing had been in breach of rules relating to the signing of non-draft players, with the former Australia captain called in to replace Asela Gunaratne.

However, the Victorians' BPL opponents have now had a rethink and considered the impact of Smith's involvement on the quality and appeal of the competition.

"We could have enforced the clause whereby the BPL can take any decision in the interest of the tournament, but we wanted to be democratic," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Jalal Yunus is quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"The franchises didn't agree at first but now a majority of the franchises have said that Smith's inclusion can only make the league better, more popular and glamorous.

"They have given this to us in writing which we conveyed to the BCB. They have agreed too. Now the team can complete his registration."

