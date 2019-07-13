×
Smith, Warner and Bancroft included for Australia v Australia A clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
62   //    13 Jul 2019, 22:40 IST
Steve Smith David Warner - cropped
Steve Smith and David Warner celebrate Ashes success

Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft have all been named in a 25-man group for the match between Australia and Australia A in Southampton.

Having been beaten by England in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals, Australia will now turn their attention to Test action, with the Ashes beginning on August 1.

The tourists will first face their 'A' team, and a squad for both sides to select from for a 12-v-12 four-day match has been confirmed.

Smith and Warner were both involved in the World Cup for the ODI side, but neither they nor Bancroft have featured for Australia's Test team since they were banned following the ball-tampering scandal last year.

Former skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner served year-long bans, while Bancroft, who has subsequently been playing county cricket with Durham, was suspended for nine months following the incident during Australia's tour of South Africa.

Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell are not included in this squad, but Alex Carey is involved and could get a first Test nod against England after an impressive World Cup.

Selector Trevor Hohns said of the group named for the warm-up match: "We have picked a group of players for a serious contest in Southampton which will assist us in finalising our squad for the Ashes series.

"Even though we know what the core of our Ashes squad will look like, the match in Southampton will be a final opportunity for some players to push their cases for inclusion in the touring party as there are still a small number of spots up for grabs.

"On that basis, we are expecting a full-on contest between players who will be hungry to succeed.
 
“In one way it is a shame that some players will have to miss out as every player in Southampton will have a strong case for inclusion in the Ashes squad.

"But the positive is that this group shows we now have a degree of depth, which stands us in good stead both now and in the middle term."

