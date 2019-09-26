Somerset fall short as Essex hold out to clinch County Championship title

Somerset were edged out by Essex in the County Championship

Essex secured a domestic double as they followed up their T20 Blast triumph by clinching the County Championship title with a draw against Somerset at Taunton.

Somerset – having taken nine wickets in 20 overs – elected to forfeit their second innings in the rain-affected title decider, leaving Essex 63 runs to win the match from the last hour and seven minutes of play.

England spinner Jack Leach applied pressure from the off as Somerset aimed to win the title in the most dramatic fashion by taking 10 quick wickets, but Alastair Cook and Nick Browne held firm to nudge Essex to 38-0.

On his final appearance of a 27-year career, former England batsman Marcus Trescothick came on as a substitute fielder for Somerset, and his introduction sparked a wicket – Browne edging Dom Bess to second slip.

There was to be no miracle, though, with Somerset captain Tom Abell electing to concede the draw with five minutes remaining and Essex - who only needed to avoid defeat - 18 runs short of their victory target.

CHAMPIONS: We've done it... Essex are your 2019 County Champions #Champions pic.twitter.com/1DTaG101w5 — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 26, 2019

Trescothick was given a guard of honour by Essex's triumphant squad as he left the field, leaving the visitors to celebrate their second County Championship title in the space of three seasons.