Southee to replace injured Boult in Wellington

Tim Southee will replace the injured Trent Boult for New Zealand's second Test against South Africa in Wellington.

Injury sees Boult missing for the clash at Basin Reserve starting Thursday, but the Black Caps have a handy replacement in Southee.

Injury sees Boult missing for the clash at Basin Reserve starting Thursday, but the Black Caps have a handy replacement in Southee.

Southee was dropped for the series opener in Dunedin, where rain washed out the final day to see the Test drawn.

"I'm just excited to get back out there," he told a news conference on Wednesday.

"It's never nice missing out, but just looking forward to getting out there and putting the whites on again."

While the forecast for the second Test is mostly fine, Wellington has been hit by rain in recent days.

Southee, who has 201 Test wickets at an average of 31.45, said he expected some early assistance for bowlers.

"I haven't had a close look [at the pitch], I had a look from a bit of a distance when we were doing some fielding out there, but we'll have a closer look tomorrow," he said.

"Obviously with the weather they've had over the last week or so it hasn't been ideal, but I think there might be a little bit to offer with the surface early on.

"It tends to be a pretty good cricket wicket."

Boult's absence is the latest blow for New Zealand, with Ross Taylor ruled out of the Test due to a calf injury and Neil Broom set to make his debut.