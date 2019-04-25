×
Steyn World Cup fright for Proteas

Omnisport
NEWS
News
111   //    25 Apr 2019, 17:00 IST
DaleSteynCropped
South Africa's Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn has given South Africa a scare ahead of the Cricket World Cup after injuring his shoulder.

The fast bowler, who was named in his country's preliminary 15-man squad, suffered the setback during Royal Challengers Bangalore's Indian Premier League clash with Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

A statement from the Proteas on Thursday confirmed Steyn would return to South Africa to have the injury assessed, with the World Cup in England and Wales only five weeks away.

"Dale felt discomfort after playing his second match at the tournament," said team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

"Upon assessment and subsequent investigations, a flare-up of his right shoulder was confirmed. With the World Cup around the corner, it is our priority to get him back to full fitness before the squad departs on May 19.

"He will consult with a shoulder specialist upon his return and a recovery plan will be put in place."

South Africa will meet up on May 12 for a week-long camp before setting off for the World Cup, where the Proteas will feature in the tournament opener against England at The Oval.

