Suspended ban for Sri Lanka paceman Malinga

Lasith Malinga's reaction to criticism of Sri Lanka's fitness levels from the sports minister have resulted in disciplinary action.

by Omnisport News 28 Jun 2017, 01:41 IST

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka quick Lasith Malinga has been given a one-year ban, suspended by six months, and fined 50 per cent of his next one-day international match fee for a breach of contract.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced that the 33-year-old paceman would face a disciplinary inquiry for comments he made following the ICC Champions Trophy.

Malinga spoke out against Sri Lanka sports minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, who questioned the national team's fitness levels following a disappointing Champions Trophy in England.

SLC wasted no time in conducting a hearing, finding Malinga guilty of breaching his tour contract, but ruling that he will still be available to face Zimbabwe in a five-match ODI series, which starts on Friday.

"Sri Lanka Cricket today announced the outcome of the disciplinary inquiry held against national player Lasith Malinga with regard to his breach of tour contract," an SLC statement said.

"The special inquiry panel comprised of SLC hony. secretary Mr. Mohan de Silva and SLC chief executive officer Ashley de Silva and chairman of the disciplinary committee Mr. Asela Rekawa AAL, found the player guilty of breach of contract after an inquiry held this afternoon at SLC headquarters where Malinga accepted the charges levelled against him and tendered a formal apology.

"The findings were subsequently reported to a specially convened Executive Committee this evening, who imposed a sentence of a one-year suspension, suspended by six months (whereby the punishment would be imposed in the event of a similar infraction within the stipulated 6 month period) and a 50 per cent fine of his next ODI match fee.

"Accordingly, Malinga would be available for selection for the forthcoming Zimbabwe series."