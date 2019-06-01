×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Tamim to make late call on fitness

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    01 Jun 2019, 23:40 IST
Tamim Iqbal - cropped
Tamim Iqbal in action for Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal will be given the chance to decide whether he is fit enough to face South Africa on Sunday in Bangladesh's opening Cricket World Cup fixture.

The experienced opener was struck on the left wrist in the nets earlier this week, before being cleared of any fracture.

On the eve of Bangladesh facing South Africa at The Oval, Tigers skipper Mashrafe Mortaza indicated Tamim would decide whether or not he features.

"Tamim will give a final call on how he's feeling because [it] all depends on Tamim," said Mortaza.

Bangladesh will be eager for their star batsman to play. In his two previous innings at The Oval, during the 2017 Champions Trophy, Tamim scored 128 and 95 against England and Australia respectively.

South Africa suffered a batting collapse in their opening match against England, slumping from 129-2 to 207 all out after being set 312.

Yet veteran spinner Imran Tahir, who will play his 100th ODI on Sunday, said: "We are very positive. We have been beaten by the very good England team who has been dominating world cricket.

"It's just that they played very well on that day, and I still think we kept them to 310, which was a great effort from us.

"If we learn from our mistakes, I think we'll be fine."

Advertisement
World Cup 2019: Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal doubtful for match against South Africa
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Highest ODI totals of all participating teams
RELATED STORY
3 well-known international players who have never played an IPL match
RELATED STORY
3 instances when an underdog team stunned India in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Importance of Tamim Iqbal in the Bangladesh cricket team
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Two players from each team who could make a big impact
RELATED STORY
Ireland tri-series 2019: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal lead Bangladesh to crushing 8-wicket win over West Indies 
RELATED STORY
ICC WORLD CUP 2019: Top 10 batsmen who'll set the tournament ablaze
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: 3 seamers to keep an eye on for every team
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup 2019: Injury concerns plague Bangladesh as they prepare ahead of the world cup meeting with South Africa
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 4
AFG 129/5 (29.0 ov)
AUS
LIVE
Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat.
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 3 | Today
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup Warm-ups
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Australia A in England 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us