The Australia ball-tampering scandal one year on: Who could make way for Smith and Warner?

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 73 // 27 Mar 2019, 12:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australia all-rounder Ashton Turner

The returns of Steve Smith and David Warner could make Australia a real force in the Cricket World Cup but it has also given the selectors a headache.

Australia have been resurgent in the 50-over format, securing a 3-2 series win in India and winning the first two ODIs against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

Head coach Justin Langer stated that it would be "crazy" not to include Smith and Warner for the World Cup.

But that bodes the question, which players will make way to accommodate two of the best batsmen in the world?

With Smith and Warner's 12-month bans for their parts in the ball-tampering scandal ending this week, we look at how the return of the former captain and vice-captain could affect some of the members of the current squad.

ASHTON TURNER

Batting all-rounder Turner would appear to be one of the most vulnerable players.

The 26-year-old made a brutal unbeaten 84 from just 43 balls in a sensational victory over India in Chandigarh this month, but it would be no surprise if he is overlooked.

Advertisement

There is no doubting the clean-striking Turner's ability, yet more experienced ODI batsmen are above him in the pecking order.

SHAUN MARSH

Marsh certainly has experience on his side, but that may not be enough to secure a seat on the plane.

The 35-year-old left-hander made a superb 91 not out in the first match of the series against Pakistan in Sharjah and he is more than capable of delivering under pressure in a World Cup.

Regardless of the contribution Marsh makes in the remainder of the series in UAE, he could be in for disappointment when the squad is named.

ALEX CAREY

Wicketkeeper-batsman Carey has donned the gloves in India and UAE, but he is certainly not guaranteed to make the cut.

Matthew Wade and Tim Paine could be preferred to Carey, while Peter Handscomb provides another keeping option.

Carey has not scored an international half-century, but the recent form of batsmen at the top of the order has given him limited opportunities at the crease.

PETER HANDSCOMB

Handscomb has struggled at Test level, but scored a timely first ODI hundred in Chandigarh.

He followed it up with a half-century in Delhi and made an unbeaten 30 in the first match of the series against Pakistan.

Handscomb's keeping skills are a major plus and he has given himself a strong chance of being selected.

USMAN KHAWAJA

Khawaja spent two years in the ODI wilderness before returning for the home series with India in January.

The left-hander has grasped his opportunity with both hands, scoring two hundreds and four half-centuries at the top of the order.

Khawaja averaged 76.6 in the series win in India and crafted 88 in the second ODI against Pakistan, so he has surely done enough to merit a place but is unlikely to open in the World Cup with Warner set to come back into the fold.