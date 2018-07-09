Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Toronto triumphs despite low score from Smith

Associated Press
NEWS
News
146   //    09 Jul 2018, 20:28 IST
AP Image

Steve Smith made only three but his failure with the bat did not prevent the Toronto Nationals claiming a last-ball, one-wicket victory against the Montreal Tigers in a Global T20 Canada match on Sunday.

The former Australia captain went in at number three, with his team chasing 177 to win, and was dismissed by countryman Peter Siddle, who had Smith caught by Sunil Narine.

Siddle eventually returned figures of 3-45 while fellow fast bowler Lasith Malinga took 3-11, but a rapid 46 in 23 balls from Nitish Kumar, Anton Devcich's 43, and 37 by Kieron Pollard led Toronto to 179-9.

Earlier, George Worker top-scored with 62 in 52 deliveries and Moises Henriques added 50 in 39 balls as Montreal totaled 176-4. Paceman Mohammad Sami was the most productive bowler for Toronto with 3-34.

West Indies B is top of the six-team standings with eight points from five matches. The Nationals are second from bottom on four points, two ahead of the Tigers.

Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Winnipeg Hawks,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada Match 12: Toronto Nationals vs West...
RELATED STORY
Steve Smith helps lead Toronto to victory in Canada T20
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Toronto Nationals vs Montreal Tigers,...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada, Toronto Nationals vs Vancouver...
RELATED STORY
Smith 'hurt' watching Australia struggle without him
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: Hits and Misses from Toronto Nationals...
RELATED STORY
Global T20 Canada: All you need to know about Toronto...
RELATED STORY
Global Canada T20, Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals,...
RELATED STORY
Smith makes half-century on return in Canada
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us