Uncapped Varun 'panicked a little' after huge IPL deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 48 // 19 Dec 2018, 00:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Indian Premier League trophy

Unheralded mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy admits his big-money deal with Kings XI Punjab in the IPL caught him completely by surprise.

Varun, along with Jaydev Unadkat, went for a joint-high INR 8.4 crore - roughly $1.2million - in Tuesday's auction as Kings XI opted to take a major gamble on the uncapped slow bowler.

The 27-year-old's most notable achievement to date saw him lead Siechem Madurai Panthers to a first Tamil Nadu Premier League title this year, but he will now be playing against the world's best players in the prestigious Twenty20 competition.

And Varun revealed that the inflated fee paid by Kings XI - they ended up going to 42 times his base price – has placed added pressure on his shoulders.

"I was [watching the auction] with my parents, my sister and my grandparents," Varun told The Hindu. "I was a little nervous when my name came up.

"I panicked a little. I never thought I would go for so much. Then came a feeling of responsibility for the franchise."

Varun is relishing the prospect of getting the opportunity to learn from India star Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I am looking forward to it," he said. "I can learn so much from [Ashwin]."