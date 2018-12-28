×
Usman Khawaja's brother has bail revoked after alleged breach

Omnisport
NEWS
News
116   //    28 Dec 2018, 08:27 IST
ArsalanKhawaja-cropped
Arsalan Khawaja, the brother of Australia batsman Usman

Usman Khawaja's brother has lost his bail after he was arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to influence a witness in a counter-terrorism trial.

Arsalan Khawaja – the older brother of Australia batsman Usman –  was re-arrested in New South Wales on Thursday for breach of bail and influence witness in judicial proceedings.

The 39-year-old was originally charged with one count of attempting to pervert justice and one count of forgery – making a false document – on December 4 after allegedly trying to frame a colleague at the University of New South Wales with a fake terror plot.

"A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to influence a witness in a NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team [JCTT] investigation," a statement from NSW Police – sent to Omnisport – read.

"Investigators from the JCTT – comprising officers from the Australian Federal Police, NSW Police, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation, and the NSW Crime Commission – arrested the 39-year-old man at a home at Westmead about 1.15pm on Thursday 27 December 2018.

"The man was taken to Parramatta Police Station and charged with breach of bail and influence witness in judicial proceedings. He was refused bail to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Friday 28 December 2018."

Usman Khawaja is in Melbourne, where Australia are facing defeat to India in the third Test at the MCG.

Omnisport
NEWS
