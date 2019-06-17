Vince to open for England with Morgan optimistic over Roy

England batsman James Vince

James Vince will replace Jason Roy at the top of the order for England's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan on Tuesday, captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday Roy had suffered a hamstring tear and will miss the forthcoming game at Old Trafford and Friday's encounter versus Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Asked at a pre-match news conference whether Hampshire batsman Vince would step in as an opener, Morgan replied: "Yes, he is replacing Jason."

Morgan confirmed he will be able to play in Manchester after a back spasm prevented him from batting in last Friday's eight-wicket win over West Indies and he remains similarly confident over Roy's prospects in the tournament.

Next Tuesday's showdown with Australia at Lord's represents the next time at which the Surrey man might be available.

"I certainly believe Jason will play again in this tournament," he said.

"He's going to be assessed continuously over the next few weeks.

"Absolutely [I think he will play again] - if not Australia then the following game."

Having won three of their four matches, hosts England lie fourth in the round-robin standings, with the top four from the 10-team group progressing to the semi-finals.