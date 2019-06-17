×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Vince to open for England with Morgan optimistic over Roy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    17 Jun 2019, 18:24 IST
JamesVince - cropped
England batsman James Vince

James Vince will replace Jason Roy at the top of the order for England's Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan on Tuesday, captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Monday Roy had suffered a hamstring tear and will miss the forthcoming game at Old Trafford and Friday's encounter versus Sri Lanka at Headingley.

Asked at a pre-match news conference whether Hampshire batsman Vince would step in as an opener, Morgan replied: "Yes, he is replacing Jason."

Morgan confirmed he will be able to play in Manchester after a back spasm prevented him from batting in last Friday's eight-wicket win over West Indies and he remains similarly confident over Roy's prospects in the tournament.

Next Tuesday's showdown with Australia at Lord's represents the next time at which the Surrey man might be available.

"I certainly believe Jason will play again in this tournament," he said.

"He's going to be assessed continuously over the next few weeks.

"Absolutely [I think he will play again] - if not Australia then the following game."

Having won three of their four matches, hosts England lie fourth in the round-robin standings, with the top four from the 10-team group progressing to the semi-finals.

Advertisement
Roy ruled out but England handed Morgan boost
RELATED STORY
Morgan follows Roy off in second injury blow to England
RELATED STORY
England wait on Morgan and Roy after Windies hammering
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: England confident Morgan and Roy will be ready to face Afghanistan
RELATED STORY
Roy limps out of England-Windies clash
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Injury updates for Andre Russell, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan and others
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Injured Roy to miss 2 England games at World Cup
RELATED STORY
Morgan blasts England to win over Pakistan
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa-Match details, venue stats, team news & probable XI
RELATED STORY
Rampant Roy leads England to handsome win over Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 23
WI 313/7 (49.1 ov)
BAN
LIVE
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl.
WI VS BAN live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Zimbabwe in Netherlands 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us