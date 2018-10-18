×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Women's cricket: India A search for consolation win

PTI
NEWS
News
17   //    18 Oct 2018, 23:15 IST

India A Women will search for a consolation victory when they take on a formidable Australia A side
India A Women will search for a consolation victory when they take on a formidable Australia A side

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Having lost the series 0-2, India A Women will search for a consolation victory when they take on a formidable Australia A here Friday in the last ODI of the three-match rubber.

Tomorrow's match, to be played at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex facility, is nothing more than a 'dead rubber'.

The visitors have put up a splendid show in the first two ODIs as they hammered the hosts by 91 runs and four wickets respectively.

For India A, skipper Poonam Raut and Mona Meshram were among the runs. But the others will like to get some runs under their belt to impress the selectors.

Even the bowling has not been upto the mark, as the bowlers have been punished by the Aussie batters. Only Shikha Pandey and Preeti Bose have been among the wickets.

India A Women will have to come up with something special to stop the Australia A Women from recording a clean-sweep.

Rival squads (From) India A :Punam Raut (captain), Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Mona Meshram, Tanushree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushree Dibyadarshani, C Prathyusha, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Shikha Pandey, Nethra L, Hemali Borwankar, Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose.

Australia A: Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Piepa Cleary, Josephine Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano (Captain), Belinda Vakarewa and Amanda-Jade Wellington

Topics you might be interested in:
Indian women's cricket team Poonam Raut
PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Veda Krishnamurthy: 5 of her best international innings...
RELATED STORY
Harmanpreet Kaur's heroics, Indian cricketers'...
RELATED STORY
Women Cricket On The Rise: A Myth or A Reality?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why the BCCI needs to start a Women’s version...
RELATED STORY
Love thy cricketers, but don’t make them bigger than the...
RELATED STORY
India Women's cricket side infested with "alleged discord"
RELATED STORY
India-West Indies women's T20I series cancelled
RELATED STORY
Sri Lankan women register a thrilling win over India in...
RELATED STORY
6 best ODI innings in women's cricket
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: ICC Women's World Cup 2017, and where the...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
2nd Test | 06:00 AM
PAK 282/10 & 400/9
AUS 145/10 & 47/1 (12.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia need 491 runs to win
PAK VS AUS live score
| 11:00 PM
TAS 355/10 & 132/10
QUE 148/10 & 29/2 (10.0 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Queensland need 311 runs to win
TAS VS QUE live score
| 11:30 PM
NSW 246/10 & 84/3 (27.0 ov)
SAU 273/10
Day 3 | Stumps: New South Wales lead South Australia by 57 runs with 7 wickets remaining
NSW VS SAU live score
| 02:30 AM
WAU 208/10 & 205/6 (55.3 ov)
VIC 504/10
Day 3 | Stumps: Western Australia trail Victoria by 91 runs with 4 wickets remaining
WAU VS VIC live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
United Arab Emirates v Australia Twenty20 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us