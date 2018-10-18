Women's cricket: India A search for consolation win

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) Having lost the series 0-2, India A Women will search for a consolation victory when they take on a formidable Australia A here Friday in the last ODI of the three-match rubber.

Tomorrow's match, to be played at the Mumbai Cricket Association's Bandra-Kurla Complex facility, is nothing more than a 'dead rubber'.

The visitors have put up a splendid show in the first two ODIs as they hammered the hosts by 91 runs and four wickets respectively.

For India A, skipper Poonam Raut and Mona Meshram were among the runs. But the others will like to get some runs under their belt to impress the selectors.

Even the bowling has not been upto the mark, as the bowlers have been punished by the Aussie batters. Only Shikha Pandey and Preeti Bose have been among the wickets.

India A Women will have to come up with something special to stop the Australia A Women from recording a clean-sweep.

Rival squads (From) India A :Punam Raut (captain), Priya Punia, Devika Vaidya, Mona Meshram, Tanushree Sarkar, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sushree Dibyadarshani, C Prathyusha, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Shikha Pandey, Nethra L, Hemali Borwankar, Kavita Patil, Preeti Bose.

Australia A: Samantha Bates, Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Piepa Cleary, Josephine Dooley, Heather Graham, Sammy Jo Johnson, Tahlia McGrath, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano (Captain), Belinda Vakarewa and Amanda-Jade Wellington