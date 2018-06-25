Zimbabwe quartet to miss tri-series amid pay dispute

Former captain Graeme Cremer is among the key men who have made themselves unavailable for Zimbabwe selection.

Zimbabwe leg-spinner Graeme Cremer

Graeme Cremer, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine and Sean Williams will miss Zimbabwe's Twenty20 tri-series against Australia and Pakistan next month amid a dispute over unpaid wages.

The quartet were not included in a training squad last week and they were also omitted for a practice match against a touring side from Kenya.

Cricket Zimbabwe convener of selectors Walter Chawaguta on Monday stated that former captain Cremer, Taylor, Ervine and Williams made themselves unavailable for selection in protest over money they claim to be owed by the governing body.

Batsman Sikandar Raza was also absent from the tri-series squad after opting to play in the inaugural Global T20 Canada League.

"Let me set the record straight: Brendan Taylor, Graeme Cremer, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza were not overlooked, but they did not avail themselves for selection," Chawaguta said in a press conference.

"They were approached after not availing themselves for the selection process that we put in place and they personally gave me their word that they are not available until their issues are sorted out. Hopefully this settles the lies that have been making the rounds."

Zimbabwe: Cephas Zhuwao, Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Tarisai Musakanda, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Chris Mpofu, Ryan Burl, Solomon Mire, Hamilton Masakadza, Wellington Masakadza, Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Murray.