Throwback: Pokimane opens Belle Delphine's Twitter page on live stream, immediately regrets her decision

Pokimane was unaware that Belle Delphine's Twitter account was sexually themed and only realized it too late. During her live stream, the Twitch streamer was told that Belle Delphine had her Instagram taken down for sexually-themed pictures.

Pokimane said "RIP" as she tried to enter the page which was still taken down. Pokimane was aware of why Belle's Instagram was taken down and just wanted to make sure.

Pokimane was looking for a way to see Belle Delphine's profile. She recalled Belle having a Twitter account and Googled it. Even though she was aware of Belle's content, she thought Belle Delphine's Twitter would be safe.

Belle's Twitter cover was a sexually provocative picture. Pokimane saw it and yelped as she realized that the entire page was sexual in nature. Even though she scrolled away from the cover and immediately closed the window, the damage was done.

At least she ain't Alinity. — EvAn Ze Geek VA (@ev4n2k4) May 20, 2020

Belle Delphine is known for her sexually themed content and her social media contains a lot for her work. Pokimane should have guessed that Belle wouldn't keep these sites very Twitch appropriate or safe for work.

Pokimane said that this was a bad idea as she closed out the sites and apologized to the viewers. It would appear that she did not get into any lasting trouble.

Pokimane should be careful about going onto these sites on Twitch

Pokimane recently received a warning from Twitch over accidentally clicking a porn site link during her stream. She was able to escape any major consequences because of the size of her channel. She took her warning and said it was well deserved.

Twitch Streamer Pokimane got a warning from Twitch after showing pornography on her stream. In the past, other streamers have been suspended for 3+ days for doing the same thing. Is the warning fair, or is Pokimane getting special treatment? pic.twitter.com/GiBvd3BXwj — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 24, 2020

Throughout the video, it is clear that Pokimane is aware of Belle's content. When Pokimane opened Belle's cover picture, it could be seen as accidentally displaying porn. This is a violation of Twitch's Terms of Service. Luckily for Pokimane, nothing came of it.

Image via Pokimane

Pokimane has been more careful since her warning. She now seems aware that the profiles of well-known sexualized streamers may display sexual pictures.

