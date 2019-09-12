Arsenal have warned players after Ozil, Kolasinac attack - Mertesacker

Arsenal have warned players about the dangers of London gangs after Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac were targeted, confirmed Per Mertesacker.

The two Arsenal players were the victims of an attempted carjacking in July while the club said "further security incidents" ruled them out of a Premier League game against Newcastle United.

Following an incident outside Ozil's home, two men were then charged with a public order offence after a reported altercation with security staff.

Mertesacker, who is Arsenal's academy manager having retired from the game, said players have been given advice following these incidents.

"There was a big discussion around gangs in London and the security matters," Mertesacker said to Sky Sports.

"What car you drive, what you wear in terms of your jewellery.

"So you need to be risk-aware in those days that anything can happen at any time. And these are examples you are trying to avoid.

"Once these things happen it is an eye-opener to where the world is in terms of poverty around London, and how can we make sure that it is not going to happen again?

"When these things happen, the more fences, the more security guys and the more gates will eventually happen - and that would be very, very sad."

Ozil has yet to feature for Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while Kolasinac has made two appearances for the Gunners.