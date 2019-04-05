×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Benitez 'waiting for an answer' from Newcastle over his future

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    05 Apr 2019, 23:38 IST
Benitez_cropped
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez.

Rafael Benitez revealed he is "waiting for an answer" over his future with Newcastle United after dismissing reports he is exploring his options in France.

The Newcastle manager is under contract until the end of the season but it is unclear if he will extend his stay at the Premier League club, having initially joined in March 2016.

A recent story in the French media claimed Benitez met with an agency to look into potential jobs in Ligue 1, though he insisted the report was incorrect as he was in Newcastle at the time of the alleged rendezvous.

However, the Spaniard confirmed he is yet to hear anything from Newcastle over their long-term plans, despite holding talks with the club's hierarchy.

"I read the story," Benitez told the media on Friday. "On March 6 I was here training, having lunch, then I left at seven or eight o'clock.

"The only club I am talking to about my future is Newcastle and I am waiting for an answer."

Asked when he may get a response, he replied: "I don't know, honestly."

Benitez was speaking ahead of the home game against Crystal Palace, a clash between two teams who know a win will go a long way to securing their place in the Premier League for next season.

Advertisement

Newcastle lost at Arsenal last time out but have won five on the spin in front of their own fans, a key factor for Benitez as he believes their current total of 35 points is not enough to maintain their top-flight status.

"I've said previously that 38 points could be enough but now you look at the table and maybe it could take 40 points to be sure," the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss said.

Fabian Schar is available to face the Eagles after serving a two-game suspension but Benitez confirmed Mohamed Diame, Isaac Hayden and DeAndre Yedlin could be missing.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Reported Leicester target Benitez 'really focused' on Newcastle
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 2 things we noticed from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Newcastle
RELATED STORY
Refreshing change coming quickly for Newcastle United
RELATED STORY
No way Newcastle are safe from relegation, warns Benitez
RELATED STORY
Benitez repeats demand for VAR after controversial penalty
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal vs Newcastle United| Match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Benitez looking up the table after Schar inspires win over Cardiff
RELATED STORY
Benitez: Ashley and I need to be on the same page
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's injury problems are laughable - Benitez
RELATED STORY
The curious case of Rafael Benitez - Of success, punching above weights but little adulation
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us