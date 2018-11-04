BREAKING NEWS: Rooney returns for England farewell against United States

Wayne Rooney playing for England in 2016

Wayne Rooney will make his first international appearance for two years after he was named in England's squad to face United States at Wembley.

Former Three Lions captain Rooney last played for England in November 2016 but will make his 120th and final appearance for his country against the United States.

The international friendly, set to take place on November 15, has been dubbed The Wayne Rooney Foundation International and some of the proceeds from the game will go towards the Manchester United great's charity.

Rooney retired from international duty in August 2017 as England's record goalscorer, while he has won more caps than any other outfield player.

He will not be a part of England's squad for a Nations League clash against Croatia at Wembley three days after the United States game.

"I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again. I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and the Football Association for inviting me back and helping to support my foundation in the process," Rooney said in a statement.

"Playing for England was the greatest honour of my career – so winning my 120th, and final, cap will be a particularly special moment for me. It's fitting that the match will be against the USA and I hope that both sets of fans enjoy the game.

"I have been hugely impressed with the progress of this young England team. I hope that whilst I am with the squad I can pass on some of my experience. Trying to help others is a particular focus of mine now through my foundation.

"I was lucky to enjoy a long and successful career with a great many people helping me to achieve my dreams. The foundation allows me to give something back to four charities, all of whom do hugely important work."