×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

BREAKING NEWS: Rooney returns for England farewell against United States

Omnisport
NEWS
News
354   //    04 Nov 2018, 19:49 IST
Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney playing for England in 2016

Wayne Rooney will make his first international appearance for two years after he was named in England's squad to face United States at Wembley.

Former Three Lions captain Rooney last played for England in November 2016 but will make his 120th and final appearance for his country against the United States.

The international friendly, set to take place on November 15, has been dubbed The Wayne Rooney Foundation International and some of the proceeds from the game will go towards the Manchester United great's charity.

Rooney retired from international duty in August 2017 as England's record goalscorer, while he has won more caps than any other outfield player.

He will not be a part of England's squad for a Nations League clash against Croatia at Wembley three days after the United States game.

"I am truly humbled and hugely excited to play for England at Wembley again. I would like to thank Gareth Southgate and the Football Association for inviting me back and helping to support my foundation in the process," Rooney said in a statement.

"Playing for England was the greatest honour of my career – so winning my 120th, and final, cap will be a particularly special moment for me. It's fitting that the match will be against the USA and I hope that both sets of fans enjoy the game.

"I have been hugely impressed with the progress of this young England team. I hope that whilst I am with the squad I can pass on some of my experience. Trying to help others is a particular focus of mine now through my foundation.

"I was lucky to enjoy a long and successful career with a great many people helping me to achieve my dreams. The foundation allows me to give something back to four charities, all of whom do hugely important work."

Topics you might be interested in:
Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United News: Rooney backed to return, Mourinho...
RELATED STORY
Did Wayne Rooney Fulfil his Potential at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney: How a boy from Liverpool became Manchester...
RELATED STORY
9 unbelievable Wayne Rooney career moments
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 top players who have made over 400...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Pochettino could replace...
RELATED STORY
Rooney: Man United players still behind Mourinho
RELATED STORY
5 costly mistakes by Manchester United since Sir Alex...
RELATED STORY
Wayne Rooney's most memorable highs and lows for England
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Marco Ianni charged by FA over Jose...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us