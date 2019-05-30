Eden did an amazing job - Kante accepts Hazard has earned Real Madrid move

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 676 // 30 May 2019, 12:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has no qualms about Eden Hazard leaving the club for Real Madrid, adamant the winger has earned such a move through his dedication to the Blues.

Hazard has long been linked with Madrid, with the Spanish club said to see him as the rightful replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus last year.

Speculation has persisted over the last few months despite Chelsea's desire to keep hold of the Belgium international, but the Premier League side have found themselves in a weak position as his contract expires next year.

The player claimed he made a decision about his future a while ago, but only revealed his departure is likely in the immediate aftermath of Wednesday's 4-1 Europa League final win over Arsenal.

Hi Chelsea fans, this is for you. Fans in the stadium, fans in London, fans everywhere. I love you. @HazardEden10 #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/9yVa0YFv40 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 29, 2019

Few of his team-mates will begrudge him a move, however, with Kante convinced Hazard's service in seven years at the club has earned him some credit.

Speaking to reporters in Baku, Kante said: "It's not sad. I think Eden did an amazing job, had an amazing time with Chelsea.

"He stayed here a long time, he won many trophies. He played amazing tonight [in the Europa League final]. We are happy for him.

"I don't know what is going to happen next, but we can only wish him the best because he did a lot for Chelsea.

"It was a pleasure to play with him and we'll see what happens."