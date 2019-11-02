Emery hints at Ozil recall for Wolves clash

Unai Emery and Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery claims Mesut Ozil may earn a Premier League recall for Arsenal's home fixture with Wolves on Saturday.

Ozil impressed at Anfield during the week as the Gunners were eliminated on penalties by Liverpool after a thrilling 5-5 draw in the Carabao Cup.

The 31-year-old German has found chances hard to come by this season with just three appearances in total for Arsenal, having fallen out of favour under Emery.

But given his performance midweek and an improved attitude in recent times, the Spaniard says a return to regular first-team action may not be far away.

"He is in the squad and I think he has the possibility to play," Emery told reporters.

"I spoke with him on Tuesday and told him what my plan with him was. When he's available, training well, consistent and positive he can help us a lot.

"Now I am seeing him positive and consistent. On Wednesday with his performance in Liverpool, I think this is what we want. I am helping him, supporting him, demanding of him and this is the Mesut (Ozil) I think everyone wants.

"He has big experience. When you talk about players who are ready to play under high pressure, one is Mesut Ozil.

Ozil may come into contention to replace Granit Xhaka after Emery confirmed Arsenal's captain will not feature this weekend.