×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Eriksen keeps Tottenham's CL bid alive, sealing win vs Inter

Associated Press
NEWS
News
35   //    29 Nov 2018, 03:41 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen kept Tottenham's Champions League campaign alive by coming off the bench to clinch a 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Wednesday, leaving the progress of both teams uncertain heading into the final round in Group B.

Until Eriksen's 70th-minute entry at Wembley Stadium, Tottenham was being thwarted by an ultra-defensive Inter side that only needed a draw to advance to the Round of 16 and eliminate the London club.

But Eriksen made an immediate contribution by setting Jan Vertonghen up for a close-range header that drifted wide and then finding the target himself in the 80th minute. The hard work was done by Moussa Sissoko, driving down the right flank and cutting past Inter players before squaring to Dele Alli. The ball was quickly laid off to Eriksen who lifted it over goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The victory lifted Tottenham over Inter into the second qualification place behind Barcelona due to its away goal scored in the 2-1 loss in Italy in September. Tottenham completes Group B next month at Barcelona, which can rest players at the Camp Nou given its unassailable six-point lead.

The Spanish champions beat PSV Eindhoven 2-1 on Wednesday, ensuring the Dutch side will remain last and miss out on even the consolation of dropping into the Europa League from a third-place finish.

Associated Press
NEWS
Tottenham Hotspur vs Inter Milan - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotpsur v Inter...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Rating the English clubs'...
RELATED STORY
Inter needed big win to forget Atalanta reverse - Spalletti
RELATED STORY
Taison keeps Shakhtar Donetsk alive in Champions League
RELATED STORY
Preview: Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Tottenham should target James Rodriguez to replace...
RELATED STORY
Inter must live on the edge to win, says jubilant Spalletti
RELATED STORY
AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semifinal, Bengaluru FC vs Altyn Asyr...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool,...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us