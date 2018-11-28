Gracia pens Watford extension

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 28 Nov 2018, 23:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Watford manager Javi Gracia

Javi Gracia has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at Watford, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard was appointed head coach in January, becoming their 13th coach in just 10 years. But Gracia has seemingly done enough to end the revolving door policy with Watford tying him down to a deal that runs until 2023, with an option for a further three years.

Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: "We are delighted that Javi has agreed an extension to his contract.

"From day one it was clear that Javi worked well with us and shared our vision of how to achieve success for Watford Football Club, and we are looking forward to continuing that work together for many years to come."

Gracia led Watford to wins in their first four Premier League games this season, although they have struggled for consistency since.

The 48-year-old, who has previously had spells as boss at Osasuna, Malaga and Rubin Kazan among others, is delighted with the show of faith in his ability.

He told the club's official website: "I am very happy to extend my contract.

"I am very proud in this moment to be part of this club and to belong here for more seasons.

"I think in this moment, this team is doing a lot of things well, but they know that being demanding, we can improve and compete better day-by-day.

"That's our target, to be demanding and to be ambitious. We don't know what target we can achieve, but I believe in this group of players and I think we will be able to give our supporters something to enjoy with our play and our results as well."