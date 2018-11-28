×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Gracia pens Watford extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    28 Nov 2018, 23:59 IST
javigracia-cropped
Watford manager Javi Gracia

Javi Gracia has signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal at Watford, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard was appointed head coach in January, becoming their 13th coach in just 10 years. But Gracia has seemingly done enough to end the revolving door policy with Watford tying him down to a deal that runs until 2023, with an option for a further three years.

Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury said: "We are delighted that Javi has agreed an extension to his contract.

"From day one it was clear that Javi worked well with us and shared our vision of how to achieve success for Watford Football Club, and we are looking forward to continuing that work together for many years to come."

Gracia led Watford to wins in their first four Premier League games this season, although they have struggled for consistency since.

The 48-year-old, who has previously had spells as boss at Osasuna, Malaga and Rubin Kazan among others, is delighted with the show of faith in his ability.

He told the club's official website: "I am very happy to extend my contract.

"I am very proud in this moment to be part of this club and to belong here for more seasons.

"I think in this moment, this team is doing a lot of things well, but they know that being demanding, we can improve and compete better day-by-day. 

"That's our target, to be demanding and to be ambitious. We don't know what target we can achieve, but I believe in this group of players and I think we will be able to give our supporters something to enjoy with our play and our results as well."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Watford unlucky in loss to Liverpool, says Gracia
RELATED STORY
We're upsetting the odds at Watford, claims Gracia
RELATED STORY
Gracia delighted with Watford as Pereyra steals the show
RELATED STORY
Gracia: Watford have the best squad in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Know more about Premier League Manager of the Month for...
RELATED STORY
Gracia & Lucas scoop Premier League monthly awards
RELATED STORY
Watford favourites against Manchester United
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Manchester United Will Win Against Watford...
RELATED STORY
Gracia: Not easy to dominate Wolves like that
RELATED STORY
Watford 1-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 14
01 Dec CAR WOL 01:30 AM Cardiff City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
01 Dec CRY BUR 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Burnley
01 Dec HUD BRI 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Brighton & Hove Albion
01 Dec LEI WAT 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Watford
01 Dec MAN AFC 08:30 PM Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth
01 Dec NEW WES 08:30 PM Newcastle vs West Ham
01 Dec SOU MAN 11:00 PM Southampton vs Manchester United
02 Dec CHE FUL 05:30 PM Chelsea vs Fulham
02 Dec ARS TOT 07:35 PM Arsenal vs Tottenham
02 Dec LIV EVE 09:45 PM Liverpool vs Everton
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us