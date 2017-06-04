Griezmann confirms he will stay at Atletico Madrid

The Antoine Griezmann transfer saga looks to be at an end after the France star said he will not leave Atletico Madrid before next season.

by Omnisport News 04 Jun 2017, 15:11 IST

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has confirmed he wants to stay at Atletico Madrid in the wake of the club's transfer ban.

The France star has been heavily linked with Manchester United throughout the season, while Real Madrid have also been credited with an interest.

Griezmann suggested he could be tempted to move to Old Trafford when he said that his prospects of a transfer were "six out of 10" last month.

However, the 26-year-old has decided that it would be unfair to quit Atletico after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the transfer ban that prohibits them from registering any new players before next January.

"The CAS sanction has been passed. I've decided to stay," Griezmann told Telefoot.

"It's been another good season and hopefully we can make some good signings in January.

"It's a tough moment for the club, for my team-mates, and it would be a low blow to leave now."

Griezmann hinted he would stay loyal to Atletico when, following the CAS decision, he tweeted: "Now more than ever #Atleti #Alltogether"

In January 2016, Atleti were fined and banned from registering players for two consecutive transfer windows after being found guilty of breaching FIFA rules relating to the signing of minors.

Real Madrid were given a similar sanction but had their ban halved on appeal, meaning they can sign players in the next window.

After the FIFA Appeal Committee upheld Atleti's punishment last September, they took their case to CAS and had their fine reduced from 900,000 Swiss francs (CHF) to CHF550,000 but failed in their bid to have the ban reduced.

It was reported in England this week that United had dropped their interest in Griezmann, as speculation mounted that he would not seek a move.

The forward, who registered 26 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this season, has been tipped to sign a contract extension with Atleti in the coming weeks.