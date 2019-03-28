×
Griffiths to make phased return to Celtic training

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28 Mar 2019
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths is set to return to training with Celtic after taking time away from football due to mental health problems.

The Scotland striker stepped away from Celtic in December as then manager Brendan Rodgers revealed that he had been dealing with "ongoing issues" for several months.

Griffiths confirmed in January that his mental health was suffering, denying "laughable" suggestions of gambling problems or drug addiction.

On Wednesday, Celtic confirmed that Griffiths will be welcomed back this week as the club look to phase him back into training.

New manager Neil Lennon said: "We are really pleased that Leigh will be looking to get things going again at Lennoxtown and be making a phased return to training.

"In no way will we put any timescale on a possible return to the first team. Instead, we will make sure we work with him on the best, most productive way forward."

Griffiths added: "I'd like to thank everyone for showing me such support across the past few months.

"I am so grateful to the club for everything they have given me and the way in which they have supported me so strongly."

