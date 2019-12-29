×
Haaland signs for Dortmund: BVB troll Man Utd and Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 29, 2019
Dec 29, 2019 IST
Haaland - cropped
Erling Haaland has signed for Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund poked fun at Manchester United and Juventus after winning the race for highly rated Salzburg striker Erling Haaland.

Dortmund confirmed the signing of Haaland on Sunday, with the 19-year-old putting pen to paper on a contract until 2024.

Haaland - who has scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions this season, including eight times in the Champions League - had also been linked with United, Serie A champions Juve and Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig.

The speculation was clearly not lost on Dortmund, who addressed it with a significant degree of humour on Twitter.

