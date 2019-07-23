×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

I'm just getting started at Liverpool - Robertson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    23 Jul 2019, 20:20 IST
AndyRobertson-cropped
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson

Full-back Andy Robertson says he is only getting started at Liverpool and expects to improve even more in 2019-20.

The 25-year-old joined the Reds from Hull City in 2017 and has wasted little time in establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League.

He made 48 appearances last season as Jurgen Klopp's side finished second in the top flight with 97 points and won the Champions League.

Robertson admits there was a steep learning curve when he joined the club, but believes he has "kicked on" over the past two seasons.

"There has been a lot happening in a relatively short period of time but I've loved every minute of it," he told the club's official website.

"Of course, at the start it was a lot tougher; there was still a big learning curve for me at the time to realise the standard I had to get up to and how much I had to improve to play at this level.

"Luckily, I feel I made that step and I've kicked on from there, but I still feel I can improve a lot more and that's what I aim to do season to season.

"Last season was a big one for me because there was a bit more expectation on me at the start because of the six months I had previously. I feel I managed to deal with that.

Advertisement

"This season there'll probably be even more. I just look to add to it, keep putting in good performances and keep contributing to the team, like the manager and coaching staff want me to do."

The Scotland international experienced an underwhelming start to life at Liverpool, making just three appearances before December in his debut campaign, and had to show patience.

"It was tough because I was quite fortunate in the four or five years before that as a professional that I hadn't experienced not being in the team," he explained.

"I still came in every day and worked my socks off and stuff, but probably at home my family got it a bit more than they should have. That was a huge learning curve for me.

"I just tried to work hard, tried to learn the way the coaches wanted me to play. Luckily, I got to grips with it. I knew when my chance came, I had to try to take it – and luckily I managed that.

"Now I look back on it with happier memories because I know that stood me in good stead. But it could have been a lot different. I'm glad it worked out the way it has."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool news: James Milner heaps praise on Andy Robertson
RELATED STORY
Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City
RELATED STORY
Fantasy Premier League: 3 Liverpool players to have in your FPL team | FPL Scout
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Fekir & Pepe LFC Moves Not Happening? | Liverpool News Update
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp looking for a left-back
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield: 3 men who helped Liverpool to regain the top spot
RELATED STORY
Analyzing Jurgen Klopp's tactical evolution at Liverpool 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham: 3 reasons why Liverpool won the thriller at Anfield
RELATED STORY
Robertson set for scan following Champions League semi injury
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Stephen Warnock explains why Andy Robertson is one of the best full-backs in the world
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us