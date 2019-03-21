×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Low hints Neuer to start Euro 2020 qualifiers as first-choice goalkeeper

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    21 Mar 2019, 05:42 IST
neuer-cropped
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

Joachim Low has hinted Manuel Neuer will remain his first-choice goalkeeper at the start of Germany's Euro 2020 qualification campaign ahead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Neuer started against Serbia in Wednesday's 1-1 friendly draw, suggesting the Bayern Munich goalkeeper is still in front of his rival for the role.

Barcelona's Ter Stegen replaced Neuer at half-time but had very little to do, Germany improving in the second half as they fought back to avoid defeat on home soil.

Germany's qualifying campaign begins on Sunday with a trip to face Netherlands, and Neuer looks set to keep his place in Low's XI.

"You can assume that," Low told reporters when asked if Neuer's selection on Wednesday was an indication of him also doing so on Sunday.

"At the end of last week or in the past, I've already said that Marc-Andre will definitely have some chances. That's my plan.

"Now we have just made one game, in this one he has played a half. That was our decision, that Manuel plays as captain in the first half.

"In the second half then Marc-Andre played, but we still have some games during the year and he will certainly get his opportunity."

Omnisport
NEWS
Where to watch Euro 2020 Qualifiers around the world - India, UK, USA, Nigeria, Kenya, Australia and more
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 3 England newcomers who could impress
RELATED STORY
Low undecided on whether Neuer or Ter Stegen will face Serbia
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo returns to Portugal squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Scotland call McNulty and Palmer for Euro 2020 qualifiers
RELATED STORY
Young England, reeling Germany ready for Euro qualifiers
RELATED STORY
It was not an attack on Neuer - Low endorses Ter Stegen's right to rival Germany number one
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manuel Neuer should also have been axed by Joachim Low
RELATED STORY
Koeman: Timing of Euro 2020 qualifiers is odd
RELATED STORY
Klostermann handed Germany debut, Neuer preferred to Ter Stegen in new-look team
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
European Qualifiers
23 Mar ALB TUR 01:15 AM Albania vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
23 Mar ARG VEN 01:30 AM Argentina vs Venezuela
23 Mar PER PAR 05:30 AM Peru vs Paraguay
23 Mar GUA COS 06:30 AM Guatemala vs Costa Rica
23 Mar MEX CHI 07:45 AM Mexico vs Chile
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar JOR SYR 08:30 PM Jordan vs Syria
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
23 Mar BRA PAN 10:30 PM Brazil vs Panama
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us