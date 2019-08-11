Maguire, Wan-Bissaka debut for United, Lampard selects Mount and Abraham

Manchester United recruit Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both make their Manchester United debuts against Chelsea at Old Trafford, while Frank Lampard has selected Tammy Abraham to lead the line with Mason Mount also starting.

Centre-back Maguire joined United on Monday, costing £80million from Leicester City - a fee that makes him the most expensive defender of all time.

And unsurprisingly he instantly slots into United's defence alongside Victor Lindelof, while Wan-Bissaka – a £50m acquisition from Crystal Palace – starts at right-back having impressed during pre-season.

With club captain Ashley Young on the bench, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen David de Gea to wear the armband ahead of Paul Pogba, who starts in midfield alongside Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

The Brazil international gets the nod instead of Nemanja Matic, while there are no surprises in the front three of Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Mason Greenwood, 17, is the striker in reserve after Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter.

A new-look Chelsea will be spearheaded by Abraham, who scored 26 goals in the Championship on loan at Aston Villa last season.

Another academy product in Mount also begins the match, having impressed under Lampard at Derby County throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

N'Golo Kante is kept on the bench, having only recently returned from a hamstring injury, while Kurt Zouma partners Andreas Christensen at centre-back following the deadline day departure of David Luiz to Arsenal.

New signing Christian Pulisic's Premier League career begins among the substitutes, with Pedro, Ross Barkley and Mount expected to provide the service for Abraham.