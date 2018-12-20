×
Nuno: Mourinho taught me how to win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
331   //    20 Dec 2018, 23:47 IST
JoseMourinho - cropped
Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo said sacked Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho taught him how to win.

Mourinho was dismissed by United on Tuesday after a 3-1 defeat at Premier League leaders Liverpool left them 19 points off top spot.

A permanent successor will not be named at Old Trafford until the end of the season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drafted in from Molde on a caretaker basis until then.

Former goalkeeper Nuno was part of the Porto side Mourinho guide to UEFA Cup glory in 2003 and Champions League success the following year, which he says had a lasting effect on him.

"When you speak about Jose Mourinho, personally he has an impact on me. Because I was a member of the [Porto] squad in 2002-2003 and 2003-2004 at Porto. That will stay forever," Nuno told a news conference.

"When you have someone that manages, coaches you and you follow, and you believe and you do everything that you can because you believe in that idea in your leader - that stays forever.

"That is the impact Jose Mourinho had on me. I think with every member of that squad he taught us how to win so that will stay forever.

"As a former player and a friend I wish him all the best from the bottom of my heart."

Wolves have won three straight matches and head into Friday's Premier League meeting with Liverpool in seventh position.

"It's a big challenge for us. We require a lot. [Liverpool] are a fantastic team, with fantastic players, a fantastic manager. What a game," said Nuno, who has overseen a win against Chelsea and draws with United and Manchester City this season.

"They are top of the league so that says a lot. We are going to face one of the best teams in Europe.

"We look forward to it. We look to compete to the maximum of our efforts, beliefs and trying everything we can."

