Outgoing Nagelsmann still has Hoffenheim's trust

Hoffeheim majority shareholder Dietmar Hopp anticipates the full commitment of Julian Nagelsmann despite an impending move to RB Leipzig.

Julian Nagelsmann retains the trust of Hoffenheim majority shareholder Dietmar Hopp despite agreeing a move to RB Leipzig from the 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old head coach, who had previously been linked with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, announced last week he would leave Hoffenheim after one more campaign and join Bundesliga rivals Leipzig.

Hopp does not expect Nagelsmann's commitment to waiver and was pleased his impending move allows for a smoother transition in Sinsheim.

"We trusted him in February 2016 when Huub Stevens had to stop in the middle of a difficult relegation battle and we trust him today," said Hopp in an interview with Hoffenheim's official website.

"A few months ago, Julian agreed to let me know as soon as he decided to change from July 1, 2019. The idea was to give TSG [Hoffenheim] time to secure a successor.

"Julian kept his word as expected, of course. I hoped to be able to tie him to TSG for the long term and I had good arguments for that, but he made his decision and I respect that.

"I do not hold any grudges. RB Leipzig are a highly ambitious club with enormous financial resources and will receive an outstanding young coach next year."

After staving off the threat of relegation in 2016, Nagelsmann secured Champions League qualification in successive seasons for Hoffenheim.

Hopp thinks the opportunity to play on the highest levels means players will not become disillusioned with working under an outgoing coach.

He said: "Our players are here to win games. I am often in the dressing room to feel the atmosphere and they are ambitious.

"Here at TSG, they have the opportunity to play at a high level nationally and to make a name for themselves internationally.

"For many, it's a dream come true to be able to compete in the Champions League, which is something not many professional footballers have in their careers.

"Would you ignore all this because your current coach will be changing clubs in a year? I don't understand that logic."