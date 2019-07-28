×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ozil and Kolasinac not mentally ready to play - Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
58   //    28 Jul 2019, 23:22 IST
kolasinacozil-cropped
Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil

Unai Emery revealed that Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac missed Arsenal's 2-1 defeat to Lyon because their minds were "not 100 per cent there" following their involvement in an apparent carjacking attempt.

Footage of the incident showed Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two masked attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil just days before the clash with Lyon at Emirates Stadium.

While the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette started in a strong Arsenal line-up on Sunday, Emery left Ozil and Kolasinac out of his squad.

"It's a very personal circumstance," Emery told reporters.

"Their minds are not 100 per cent there."

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident in London, which both players referred to in social media posts to reassure fans.

Kolasinac posted a photo of himself with the caption, "Think we're fine", while Ozil said he and his family were "doing well again" as he thanked supporters for their well wishes.

After Aubameyang scored in the Emirates Cup loss to Lyon, Emery said Ozil and Kolasinac would be back in action soon.

Advertisement

"They're better to be calm and spend time with their family," said the Gunners boss.

"We'll give them a few days before they start again with the team."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Why Mesut Ozil has a one-dimensional role in Unai Emery’s Arsenal next season
RELATED STORY
Ozil maintains healthy relationship with Emery
RELATED STORY
Kolasinic fights off car jackers to protect Ozil and their wives
RELATED STORY
Ozil thanks fans for support after 'carjacking' incident
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Kolasinac laughs off apparent carjacking attempt in jovial social media post
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Ozil and Kolasinac targeted in apparent carjacking attempt
RELATED STORY
Emery: Ozil showing the spirit I want for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal news: Club legend slams Emery for Ozil snub, says German is too good to be left out
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Arsenal lost 0-1 to Everton
RELATED STORY
Unai Emery should target the Andrew Robertson of Bundesliga: Marcel Halstenberg
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us