Ozil and Kolasinac out for Arsenal after 'further security incidents'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
491   //    09 Aug 2019, 22:54 IST
SeadKolasinacMesutOzil - cropped
Arsenal team-mates Sean Kolasinac (L) and Mesut Ozil (R)

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will be absent from Arsenal's Premier League opener against Newcastle United on Sunday due to security fears.

The Arsenal team-mates were the victims of what appeared to be an attempted carjacking in July.

Footage of the incident showed Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two masked attackers who approached a vehicle driven by Ozil, just days before the clash with Lyon at Emirates Stadium.

After missing that match and a friendly against Angers, with Unai Emery saying they were not mentally ready to play, the duo returned for the 2-1 Joan Gamper Trophy loss to Barcelona last Sunday.

However, they will not be available this weekend after "further security incidents".

An Arsenal statement read: "Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac will not be part of the squad for our opening match against Newcastle United following further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.

"The welfare of our players and their families is always a top priority and we have taken this decision following discussion with the players and their representatives.

"We are liaising with the police and are providing the players and their families with ongoing support.

"We look forward to welcoming the players back to the squad as soon as possible."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
