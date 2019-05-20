×
PSG insist Mbappe will stay despite forward's 'new project' comments

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    20 May 2019, 23:14 IST
KylianMbappe-Cropped
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris Saint-Germain next season, the Ligue 1 champions have insisted after the forward's recent comments fuelled speculation over his future at the club.

Speaking after being named Ligue 1's Best Player and Best Young Player of the Year on Sunday, Mbappe said: "It is maybe the moment to have more responsibilities, maybe at PSG, with pleasure, or elsewhere for a new project. In any case, thanks everyone."

The World Cup-winning star has been linked with a switch to Real Madrid, but PSG moved to quash those rumours in a statement released on Twitter.

"Strong links united PSG and Kylian Mbappe for two years. And our story will continue next season," the statement read.

"We have the same ambition, we want to make history in European football, especially on the 50th birthday of PSG. It will be a great moment to write a new part of our club's history together.

"Everyone will take part in it and it will always be for the good of the group."

Mbappe joined PSG in a loan move from Monaco, which became permanent for a €180million, in August 2017.

Since then he has scored 59 goals in all competitions, netting 32 so far in Ligue 1 this season.

His goals have been unable to help them deliver Champions League glory, however, with PSG suffering a humiliating turnaround at the hands of Manchester United in the last 16 this season.

