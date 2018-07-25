Quinn and Dimitroff sign Falcons extensions

The Atlanta Falcons have extended the contracts of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

The extensions add three years to the pair's current contracts, securing their futures through the 2022 NFL season.

Quinn took over as the Falcons coach before the 2015 season and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016, while Dimitroff joined Atlanta in 2008.

"The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement.

"I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come.

"Their shared vision and long-view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future.

"My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen."

The news comes as a boost to the Falcons as star receiver Julio Jones negotiates a restructured deal with the team.