Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Quinn and Dimitroff sign Falcons extensions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    25 Jul 2018, 21:15 IST
dan-quinn-thomas-dimitroff-72518-usnews-getty-ftr
Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff

The Atlanta Falcons have extended the contracts of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff.

The extensions add three years to the pair's current contracts, securing their futures through the 2022 NFL season.

Quinn took over as the Falcons coach before the 2015 season and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance in 2016, while Dimitroff joined Atlanta in 2008.

"The partnership between Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff has proven to be as successful as we envisioned back in 2015," Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a statement.

"I believe continuity in leadership is vital to achieving the highest levels of success in any organization and, with these extensions, we ensure these two leaders will be at the helm of our franchise for years to come.

"Their shared vision and long-view plan has already delivered on a variety of levels and has positioned our team for success into the future.

"My expectations for our team to represent our city and fans well on and off the field remain very high and so does my confidence in Dan and Thomas to make that happen."

The news comes as a boost to the Falcons as star receiver Julio Jones negotiates a restructured deal with the team.

Omnisport
NEWS
Jones skipping Falcons' mandatory minicamp
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Marko Stankovic, Diego Carlos sign one-year...
RELATED STORY
The after effects of Cristiano Ronaldo departure. And who...
RELATED STORY
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
La Liga transfer news: Chelsea to beat Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
World's most expensive XI
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Barcelona plot sensational...
RELATED STORY
Four players Manchester City could sign instead of Jorginho
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup-inspired signings who flopped in the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could sign instead of Hazard
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us