×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rangers 6 St Joseph's 0 (10-0 agg): Morelos hat-trick rounds off rout

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    19 Jul 2019, 02:32 IST
Morelos-Cropped
Alfredo Morelos celebrates a hat-trick for Rangers

Alfredo Morelos scored a hat-trick as Rangers completed an emphatic 10-0 aggregate triumph over St Joseph's with a 6-0 victory at Ibrox.

Having won 4-0 in the reverse fixture in Gibraltar, Rangers' progression into the next round was all but secured going into Thursday's clash.

And they finished off the tie in style as Morelos helped illustrate the gulf in class with a treble that followed Joe Aribo's third-minute opener.

Jermain Defoe added a brace and Rangers will next face Luxembourg's Progres Niederkorn, who humiliatingly dumped them out in the first round of qualifying two years ago.

Aribo cleverly tucked home from a tight angle to break the deadlock before Jake Hastie had a goal ruled out for offside in the build-up.

Hastie then fired narrowly wide after good work down the left from Morelos, who made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time when he nodded home after a corner was flicked into his path.

Morelos converted from the penalty spot 10 minutes after the restart when Greg Docherty was brought down and went on to complete his hat-trick with a back-heeled flick.

Defoe had the final say with a late double off the bench as Rangers reached double figures in a one-sided tie.

The substitute slotted home Matt Polster's right-wing cross to make it 5-0 and then applied further gloss to the scoreline when he was slipped through to slide the ball under goalkeeper Jamie Robba.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
St Joseph's 0 Rangers 4: Ojo on target as Gerrard's men take control of tie
RELATED STORY
Rangers to face St Joseph's in Europa League qualifying
RELATED STORY
Celtic get Sarajevo in Champions League, Rangers learn Europa League fate
RELATED STORY
Europa League News: Amateur student side Cardiff Met crashes out at first hurdle
RELATED STORY
Will Rangers Player of the Year Alfredo Morelos' poor disciplinary record stop him from earning a place in Colombia's Copa America squad?
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final 2019: Hazard gets the perfect farewell gift as Chelsea lift the trophy
RELATED STORY
Arsenal hit the front despite Ramsey blow
RELATED STORY
Celtic could face Nomme Kalju or Shkendija in Champions League qualifying
RELATED STORY
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League 2018-19: 10 Matches to look forward to on Match Day 1
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
1st Qualifying Round
FT ST- RAN
0 - 4
 St Joseph's vs Rangers
FT GZI HAJ
0 - 2
 Gzira United vs Hajduk Split
FT CSK OFK
4 - 0
 CSKA Sofia vs OFK Titograd
FT JEU TOB
0 - 0
 Jeunesse d'Esch vs Tobol
FT PYU SHK
3 - 3
 Pyunik vs Shkupi
FT ORD TOR
1 - 0
 Ordabasy vs Torpedo Kutaisi
FT VEN TEU
3 - 0
 Ventspils vs Teuta Durrës
FT ALA MAK
3 - 1
 Alashkert vs Makedonija GjP
FT LAC HAP
1 - 1
 Laçi vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT TRA BUD
0 - 2
 Trans vs Budućnost
FT AEK PET
1 - 0
 AEK Larnaca vs Petrocub
FT KUP VIT
2 - 0
 KuPS vs Vitebsk
FT SBA UNI
2 - 3
 Səbail vs Universitatea Craiova
FT FLO RAD
2 - 0
 Flora vs Radnički Niš
FT BAL DOM
3 - 4
 Balzan vs Domžale
FT RIT KI
1 - 1
 Riteriai vs KÍ
FT RUZ LEV
0 - 2
 Ružomberok vs Levski Sofia
FT MOL KR
7 - 1
 Molde vs KR
FT SPE NEF
0 - 3
 Speranţa Nisporeni vs Neftçi
FT LIE DIN
1 - 1
 Liepāja vs Dinamo Minsk
FT DEB KUK
3 - 0
 Debrecen vs Kukësi
FT AKA ZRI
0 - 3
 Akademija Pandev vs Zrinjski
FT BRO INT
4 - 1
 Brøndby vs Inter Turku
FT MAL BAL
7 - 0
 Malmö FF vs Ballymena United
FT MAC MUR
2 - 0
 Maccabi Haifa vs Mura
FT CRU B
2 - 0
 Crusaders vs B36
FT DIN ENG
6 - 0
 Dinamo Tbilisi vs Engordany
FT BRA SHA
2 - 2
 Brann vs Shamrock Rovers
FT SHA HIB
1 - 0
 Shakhtyor vs Hibernians
FT RAD SPA
2 - 0
 Radnik Bijeljina vs Spartak Trnava
FT KAU APO
0 - 2
 Kauno Žalgiris vs Apollon
FT FOL CHI
1 - 2
 Fola Esch vs Chikhura
FT CON KIL
1 - 2
 Connah's Quay vs Kilmarnock
FT OLI RIG
2 - 3
 Olimpija vs Rīgas FS
FT ZET VID
1 - 5
 Zeta vs Vidi
FT CUK BAN
3 - 0
 Čukarički vs Banants
FT DAC CRA
1 - 1
 DAC vs Cracovia Kraków
FT EUR LEG
0 - 0
 Europa vs Legia Warszawa
FT FCS MIL
2 - 0
 FCSB vs Milsami
FT CLI HAU
0 - 1
 Cliftonville vs Haugesund
FT ST- NOR
0 - 2
 St Patrick's Athl. vs Norrköping
FT ABE ROP
2 - 1
 Aberdeen vs RoPS
FT COR PRO
0 - 2
 Cork City vs Progrès Niederkorn
FT HON ZAL
3 - 1
 Honvéd vs Žalgiris
FT SIR KAI
1 - 2
 Široki Brijeg vs Kairat
FT STJ FCI
2 - 1
 Stjarnan vs FCI Levadia
FT BRE VAD
0 - 0
 Breidablik vs Vaduz
FT BAN CUK
0 - 5
 Banants vs Čukarički
FT KI RIT
0 - 0
 KÍ vs Riteriai
FT OFK CSK
0 - 0
 OFK Titograd vs CSKA Sofia
FT CHI FOL
2 - 1
 Chikhura vs Fola Esch
FT TOB JEU
1 - 1
 Tobol vs Jeunesse d'Esch
FT MAK ALA
0 - 3
 Makedonija GjP vs Alashkert
FT KAI SIR
2 - 1
 Kairat vs Široki Brijeg
FT TEU VEN
1 - 0
 Teuta Durrës vs Ventspils
FT INT BRO
2 - 0
 Inter Turku vs Brøndby
AET FCI STJ
3 - 2
 FCI Levadia vs Stjarnan
FT UNI SBA
3 - 2
 Universitatea Craiova vs Səbail
FT ROP ABE
1 - 2
 RoPS vs Aberdeen
FT RIG OLI
0 - 2
 Rīgas FS vs Olimpija
FT DIN LIE
1 - 2
 Dinamo Minsk vs Liepāja
FT LEV RUZ
2 - 0
 Levski Sofia vs Ružomberok
FT NEF SPE
6 - 0
 Neftçi vs Speranţa Nisporeni
AET CRA DAC
2 - 2
 Cracovia Kraków vs DAC
FT HAU CLI
5 - 1
 Haugesund vs Cliftonville
FT ZRI AKA
3 - 0
 Zrinjski vs Akademija Pandev
FT ZAL HON
1 - 1
 Žalgiris vs Honvéd
FT PET AEK
0 - 1
 Petrocub vs AEK Larnaca
FT TOR ORD
0 - 2
 Torpedo Kutaisi vs Ordabasy
FT MIL FCS
1 - 2
 Milsami vs FCSB
FT VAD BRE
2 - 1
 Vaduz vs Breidablik
FT APO KAU
4 - 0
 Apollon vs Kauno Žalgiris
FT HAP LAC
1 - 0
 Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Laçi
FT ENG DIN
0 - 1
 Engordany vs Dinamo Tbilisi
FT PRO COR
1 - 2
 Progrès Niederkorn vs Cork City
FT VID ZET
0 - 0
 Vidi vs Zeta
FT NOR ST-
2 - 1
 Norrköping vs St Patrick's Athl.
FT KUK DEB
1 - 1
 Kukësi vs Debrecen
FT MUR MAC
2 - 3
 Mura vs Maccabi Haifa
FT B CRU
2 - 3
 B36 vs Crusaders
FT HIB SHA
0 - 1
 Hibernians vs Shakhtyor
FT HAJ GZI
1 - 3
 Hajduk Split vs Gzira United
FT VIT KUP
1 - 1
 Vitebsk vs KuPS
FT SHK PYU
1 - 2
 Shkupi vs Pyunik
FT DOM BAL
1 - 0
 Domžale vs Balzan
FT BUD TRA
4 - 1
 Budućnost vs Trans
FT KIL CON
0 - 2
 Kilmarnock vs Connah's Quay
FT BAL MAL
0 - 4
 Ballymena United vs Malmö FF
FT RAD FLO
2 - 2
 Radnički Niš vs Flora
FT RAN ST-
6 - 0
 Rangers vs St Joseph's
PEN SPA RAD
3 - 2
 Spartak Trnava vs Radnik Bijeljina
FT KR MOL
0 - 0
 KR vs Molde
FT LEG EUR
3 - 0
 Legia Warszawa vs Europa
FT SHA BRA
2 - 1
 Shamrock Rovers vs Brann
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us