Ronaldo in a rut as Schalke target historic Manchester City result - Champions League in Opta numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 248 // 12 Mar 2019, 13:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Juventus and Schalke will be hoping to take inspiration from Manchester United and Ajax in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 seconds legs.

The Serie A leaders trail Atletico Madrid 2-0 after the first leg and are in need of a stirring performance in Turin if they are to make it to the quarter-finals.

Schalke, too, are up against it, having lost 3-2 at home to Manchester City last time out, despite having a 2-1 lead and a man advantage with five minutes of normal time left.

However, with United and Ajax having produced spectacular comebacks last week, there is every chance we could see more drama.

Here are the key Opta numbers ahead of Tuesday's encounters...

Only FOUR places remain...



Who will qualify for the quarter-finals this week? #UCL #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/sTBlrdnvRH — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 11, 2019

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

0 - Atletico Madrid are the opponent Juventus have faced the most times in the Champions League without ever beating (D1 L2) or scoring against (31 shots, 0 goals).

7 - Atletico are unbeaten in the Champions League against Italian opposition under Diego Simeone (W5 D2). In those seven games, they have only conceded one goal, by Kaka in a 4-1 win against AC Milan in March 2014.

Advertisement

8 - Simeone's side have had just eight shots on target and scored two goals in away Champions League games this season; of teams left in the competition, only Liverpool have managed fewer (5 shots on target, 1 goal).

22 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 22 goals in 32 career appearances against Atletico; only against Sevilla (27) and Getafe (23) has he scored more.

45 - Ronaldo has scored only one goal in his six Champions League games this season, his lowest tally in a single campaign since 2005-06 (0 goals). In fact, only one of his last 45 shots in the competition has found the back of the net.

Manchester City v Schalke

27 - Of the previous 27 occasions of a side scoring three or more goals away from home in the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie, all have gone on to progress, including six after winning 3-2.

3 - Manchester City have won each of their last three meetings with Schalke in European competition, including a 5-1 win in the 1969-70 Cup Winners' Cup semi-final in their only previous home match against the German club.

1 - Schalke have only won one of their last nine Champions League matches in the knockout stages (D1 L7), although this was their last such away match at Real Madrid in the 2014-15 competition (4-3).

2 - Leroy Sane has scored three goals in Manchester City's last two Champions League games, as many as he had scored in his first 17 appearances in the competition for City and former side Schalke combined beforehand.

4 - Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has scored in each of his last three Champions League games (three goals) and is looking to score in four in a row in the competition for the first time.

Advertisement