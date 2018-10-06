×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ronaldo plays for Juventus amid rape allegation

Associated Press
NEWS
News
82   //    06 Oct 2018, 21:37 IST
AP Image

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is playing again, a week after a Nevada woman filed a civil lawsuit accusing him of rape nine years ago.

Ronaldo was in the starting 11 for a Serie A match at Udinese on Saturday.

There was no significant reaction when Ronaldo's name was read out for the team introductions before kickoff.

The Italian league game started at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT).

Kathryn Mayorga filed a lawsuit last week in Nevada saying she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation. Ronaldo has denied the accusation.

Upon Ronaldo's arrival at Dacia Arena, he appeared intensely focused as fans cheered and yelled his name.

Earlier, Ronaldo's mother, Maria Dolores Aveiro, sent her son a message on Instagram: "Good luck son and for your team because together we are stronger."

Ronaldo missed Tuesday's Champions League match against Young Boys because he was suspended after receiving a red card in an earlier match. However, he did play in the Italian league last weekend shortly after news broke about the allegation against him.

On Thursday, Juventus sent a statement of support and called him a "great champion." But sponsors Nike and video game maker EA Sports have expressed concern about the allegation.

Since the allegation surfaced, Juventus' share price has fallen by nearly 20 percent.

Besides the game against Young Boys, Ronaldo has played every minute of Juventus' other eight matches this season.

___

Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/asdampf

Associated Press
NEWS
Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
RELATED STORY
Juventus and Fernando Santos back Cristiano Ronaldo over...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as police reopen investigation into rape...
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation that left woman...
RELATED STORY
EA removes Cristiano Ronaldo from all of FIFA 19's social...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo denies rape allegation
RELATED STORY
Twitter slams Juventus for statement on Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo faces growing heat from sponsors over rape case
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Ronaldo 'ready to return' for Juventus...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us