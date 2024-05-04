“Sportsmanship at its finest”, “I’m crying” - Fans in awe of how Real Madrid players treat teammate like ‘make a wish kid’ in 3-0 win over Cadiz

Fans are filled with admiration for Real Madrid players who helped their striker Joselu score a goal in their La Liga clash against Cadiz which ended in a 3-0 win for Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Saturday, April 4, 2024.

After a goalless first half, the home side opened the scoring in the 51st minute with Brahim Díaz netting from an assist from Luka Modrić. In the 68th minute, Jude Bellingham netted the second goal from an assist by Díaz once again.

The last goal of the match came minutes before the final whistle as Vinicius Junior proceeded in a rapid counter-attack and passed the ball to Nacho. Although the Madrid captain was in a good position to take the shot, he passed over to Joselu to take the final strike.

Fans took their appreciation to social media and flooded it with posts sharing the wholesome moment while celebrating the win. Here is a collection of their posts on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Nacho having to sprint 110 meters for Joselu to get his cute tap in after 98 attempts"

Another added:

"Nacho was unselfish there he restored Joselu’s confidence. That’s how every Captain should be"

"there’s this strange phenomenon where joselu misses 726 chances in a game then a teammate feels sorry for him and gifts him a goal," chimed in another fan.

One user said:

"Nacho to Vinicius with the run pass the defense to Nacho who set it for Joselu to score RM 3rd goal"

"Getting Joselu to score a goal gives a bigger sense of achievement to all Real Madrid players than anything else," said another.

One account wrote:

"FINALLY JOSELU!!!! THANKS TO NACHO ASSIST!!!!"

While another added:

"nacho assisting that goal to joselu, who was missing every chance and needed to score, was poetry and sportsmanship at its finest"

Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga table with 87 points in 34 matches.

Joselu's comments after Real Madrid's win against Cadiz

With the win against Cadiz, Real Madrid earned three points and moved a bit closer to claiming the La Liga title for the 36th time. While speaking to the media following the match, Joselu spoke about how special it is to have a home win and said:

“Yes, the truth is that this is priceless. We have the best fans in the world, the best stadium, a work that is recognised by all of them, we give our all on the pitch to experience moments like today."

Talking about their upcoming second-leg clash in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League against Bayern Munich, the forward added:

“The league is very close and we want to live it with our fans. Today was an important step to prepare for Wednesday’s match.”

"We have an incredible squad, from the first to the last, each one contributing what they can contribute and that is reflected in results and games like today. Any player is ready to play at any time. The manager and the coaching staff have done an excellent job with the planning of the squad and we only have one step left on Wednesday, which we’re looking forward to," added Joselu.

Real Madrid have four more matches left in La Liga and play against Granada next in the league.