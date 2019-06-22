×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rumour Has It: Pogba calls Sarri to force through Juventus switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
133   //    22 Jun 2019, 12:00 IST
Pogba - cropped
Rumour has it that Paul Pogba wants out of Manchester United

Paul Pogba has reportedly contacted Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri directly to ask for a move back to the Serie A giants.

Pogba left Juve to rejoin Manchester United in 2016, but seems set on a move away from Old Trafford ahead of next season.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for the France star, though the 26-year-old apparently favours a return to Turin.

 

TOP STORY – POGBA MAKES SARRI PLEA

Manchester United star Pogba wants out of Old Trafford, and has called Juventus coach Sarri in order to force through a return to Italy, according to Tuttosport.

The Italian publication claim that Pogba is "desperate" for the move to happen, and has contacted Sarri directly.

Juve sporting director Fabio Paratici already confirmed the Serie A giants' "love" for Pogba, though he did suggest another midfielder was perhaps closer to joining.

Adrien Rabiot is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain, and he seems set to join Sarri's side.

Advertisement

ROUND-UP

- It could be a case of one in, one out, at Manchester United, with A Bola claiming the Red Devils are preparing a £49million bid for Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes, following a meeting with the player's agent.

- Gianluigi Buffon is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, and Sky Italia reckon the veteran goalkeeper is a target for both Porto and Atalanta.

- Sky Italia also believe that James Rodriguez is all but a Napoli player. Apparently, a loan fee of €5m has been agreed with Real Madrid, with the Azzurri committing to sign the Colombia playmaker for €35m in a year's time.

- Rodri's imminent move from Atletico Madrid to Manchester City is going to see Fabian Delph leave the Premier League champions, according to The Sun, who add that Galatasaray are interested in the England international.

- De Telegraaf, citing sources close to Juventus, have suggested the Serie A champions have derailed Paris Saint-Germain's move for Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt, and are willing to offer the Dutch club €70m to secure the defender's signature.

- According to German publication Bild, Mats Hummels rejected the chance to join Manchester United, instead choosing to return to Borussia Dortmund.

- And, finally, Emmanuel Adebayor could be in for a shock move back to the Premier League, with The Sun claiming West Ham, Watford and new boys Sheffield United all want the 35-year-old forward, who is available on a free transfer.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: Solskjaer wants to sell Pogba to raise funds
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Manchester United set Pogba price
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Liverpool willing to sell Salah as Chelsea sanction Sarri's Juve move
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Bayern offer Bale escape from Madrid
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Juve begin Pogba talks, Suarez linked with shock MLS move
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Mbappe requests transfer from PSG
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG in advanced talks to sign De Ligt
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: PSG willing to sell Neymar
RELATED STORY
PFA Premier League Team of the Year: Is Pogba worthy of a place?
RELATED STORY
Premier League fixtures 2019-20: Manchester United host Chelsea on opening weekend
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us