Schulz draws line under Gladbach with Hoffenheim move

Nico Schulz has put an injury-plagued two seasons at Borussia Monchengladbach by joining Champions League-bound Hoffenheim.

by Omnisport News 08 Jul 2017, 19:56 IST

New Hoffenheim signing Nico Schulz

Hoffenheim have signed left-back Nico Schulz from Bundesliga counterparts Borussia Monchengladbach for an undisclosed fee.

Schulz has penned a three-year deal with Julian Nagelsmann's side, who will make their Champions League debut in 2017-18.

The 24-year-old joined Gladbach from Hertha Berlin in 2015 but a cruciate knee ligament injury decimated his first season with the club and he only made four Bundesliga starts overall.

"That went anything but well for me," Schultz told Hoffenheim's official website when reflecting upon the past two years of his career. "I'm glad to be drawing a line under it.

"I feel really fit and was finally able to showcase my strengths at the end of last season. I am ready and am really excited to prove myself at this fantastic club."

New signing for #tsg. Nico #Schulz signs a contract till 2020. The 24 year old defensive player transfers from @borussia_en. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/O0FmATit3s — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) July 8, 2017

Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said: "He has exactly the sort of profile we were looking for to make the squad even more versatile. As a pacy left-footer he's a great fit."

Nagelsmann's side host Werder Bremen on the first day of the Bundesliga campaign as they adapt to life without Germany internationals Sebastian Rudy and Niklas Sule, who will join up with Bayern Munich ahead of the new season.

Last month they signed another ex-Gladbach player, Havard Nordtveit, from West Ham.