Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Shaw: I want to be first name on Man United teamsheet

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.19K   //    19 Jul 2018, 07:02 IST
LukeShaw-cropped
Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw wants to be the first name on the teamsheet as he looks to win over manager Jose Mourinho.

Shaw has found it "annoying" to have to prove himself at Old Trafford, where he has struggled to earn the trust of Mourinho since the Portuguese boss replaced Louis van Gaal in 2016.

The 23-year-old only started eight Premier League matches last season, while Shaw was publicly criticised by Mourinho during the 2017-18 campaign with Ashley Young preferred in the left-back role.

In the United States for the club's pre-season tour, Shaw is determined to turn around his fortunes in Manchester.

"The next five games are all about fitness, but I want to try and prove to the manager that I can be in his team, not just in these games," Shaw told reporters ahead of Thursday's friendly against Mexican giants America.

"When everyone comes back and everyone is fit and ready, I still want to be that first name on the teamsheet.

"It's time for me to show him over the next four weeks what I can do and why I deserve to be in this team."

Shaw added: "It's annoying for me to say I need to prove myself. But I know what I can do and that's why I'm still here. I'm sure that's what the manager thinks.

"I don't think I would still be involved right now if the manager didn't believe in me. I've had a good chat with him and I look forward to the new season and getting back to my best."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Three World Cup stars Jose Mourinho must sign to improve...
RELATED STORY
I wanted to play offensively – Mkhitaryan's Man United dig
RELATED STORY
Players Manchester United need to sign to win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could leave Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: United offer €90...
RELATED STORY
4 Players Manchester United Should sign
RELATED STORY
De Gea: I have to win trophies at Man United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's top five transfer targets this summer 
RELATED STORY
Daley Blind's Manchester United exit erases almost all...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer roundup: Real Madrid to...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us