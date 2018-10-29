×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Simeone rests Atletico stars for Copa clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    29 Oct 2018, 20:17 IST
antoinegriezmann - cropped
Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann

Diego Simeone will ring the changes for Atletico Madrid's Copa del Rey clash with Sant Andreu on Tuesday to give the likes of Jan Oblak and Antoine Griezmann a rest.

The likes of Diego Costa, Lucas Hernandez, Koke, Saul Niguez and Diego Godin will also not make the trip for the round of 32 clash, Simeone opting to give other members of the squad vital minutes.

Fourth-tier Sant Andreu currently sit fifth in the table after 11 games, the Barcelona-based club having avoided defeat since mid-September.

And Simeone knows his reshuffled side must maintain their focus to avoid a first-leg defeat.

"We have two games in which we have to play focused and in which the boys who haven't had as many minutes can find those minutes that they need," Simeone told a media conference.

"The game is important.

"We have to take tomorrow's match in the direction we want it to go and I hope that the boys aren't playing as much have a good game."

Omnisport
NEWS
Simeone glad to have Costa back for Dortmund clash
RELATED STORY
Super Cup glory will make Atletico strong - Simeone
RELATED STORY
Dortmund condemn Simeone to record Atletico Madrid loss
RELATED STORY
Atletico taking positives from Dortmund defeat – Simeone
RELATED STORY
Griezmann will improve as Atletico do – Simeone
RELATED STORY
Simeone wants Vrsaljko to stay at Atletico Madrid
RELATED STORY
What injury crisis? Simeone relishes Atletico challenge
RELATED STORY
Simeone in awe of dynamic Dortmund after record defeat
RELATED STORY
UEFA Super Cup, 2018: Real Madrid 2-4 Atletico Madrid - 5...
RELATED STORY
5 quotes which prove Diego Simeone is the most...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us