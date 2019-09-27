Solskjaer's guidance applauded by Man United-linked Salzburg prodigy Haaland

Erling Haaland in action against Genk

Salzburg hotshot Erling Haaland paid tribute to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his guidance during their time together at Molde.

The 19-year-old striker has risen to prominence after a stunning start to the season with Austrian champions Salzburg.

A senior Norway international despite his tender age, Haaland has already netted four hat-tricks this term across all competitions, the most recent of which came last week in his Champions League debut, inspiring a 6-2 demolition of Genk.

Haaland – the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haaland – also plundered a remarkable nine goals in a single match during the Under-20 World Cup in May, as Norway crushed Honduras 12-0.

19y 58d - Erling Haaland, aged 19 years and 58 days, is the third youngest player to score a Champions League hat-trick, behind Raúl (18y 113d in 1995) and Wayne Rooney (18y 340d in 2004). Welcome. pic.twitter.com/24DNlzXdza — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2019

United are said to have been scouting Haaland even before his Genk treble, though Solskjaer will unlikely need advice about the prodigy having worked with him for almost two years after signing the teenager with Molde.

"[Solskjaer] had a very big impact on my life," Haaland told Red Bull TV. "He taught me a lot.

"He was a great footballer. He won the Champions League, so he was a big player. He is one of the reasons I am here today. He is a good person and a good coach."

Haaland joined Salzburg in January and is contracted to the club until June 30, 2023.