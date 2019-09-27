×
Solskjaer's guidance applauded by Man United-linked Salzburg prodigy Haaland

37   //    27 Sep 2019, 04:06 IST
haalandcropped
Erling Haaland in action against Genk

Salzburg hotshot Erling Haaland paid tribute to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his guidance during their time together at Molde.

The 19-year-old striker has risen to prominence after a stunning start to the season with Austrian champions Salzburg.

A senior Norway international despite his tender age, Haaland has already netted four hat-tricks this term across all competitions, the most recent of which came last week in his Champions League debut, inspiring a 6-2 demolition of Genk.

Haaland – the son of former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haaland – also plundered a remarkable nine goals in a single match during the Under-20 World Cup in May, as Norway crushed Honduras 12-0.

United are said to have been scouting Haaland even before his Genk treble, though Solskjaer will unlikely need advice about the prodigy having worked with him for almost two years after signing the teenager with Molde.

"[Solskjaer] had a very big impact on my life," Haaland told Red Bull TV. "He taught me a lot.

"He was a great footballer. He won the Champions League, so he was a big player. He is one of the reasons I am here today. He is a good person and a good coach."

Haaland joined Salzburg in January and is contracted to the club until June 30, 2023.

