×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sterling: Bernardo Silva arrival transformed my Manchester City career

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    17 May 2019, 17:10 IST
Raheem Sterling & Bernardo Silva - cropped
Raheem Sterling & Bernardo Silva celebrate

Raheem Sterling pinpointed the arrival of Bernardo Silva as a "massive turning point" in his Manchester City career. 

The England international has a combined 56 goals and assists in the Premier League over the past two campaigns, compared to 21 during his first two seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling puts his improvement down to the signing of Silva from Monaco in May 2017 for a reported £43million, admitting the addition of another wide player forced him to raise his game.

He told The Mirror: "I went back to north-west London. I went to see my friend and he said, 'They've just bought Bernardo Silva.' He was worried for me. And I was saying, 'That's sick, man.' He was really surprised but I thought, 'It's good, it's competition and it brings out the best in me.'

"That was a massive turning point when the wingers came in to push me. It was a good thing.

"At the time, it was only me and Leroy [Sane] and I just knew that it would push me again to do better because I knew there was someone else there. When you're in a team, it's not about ego, it's about raising your game to help the team.

"People had started to doubt me and I began to doubt myself as well and believe what was being said. It wasn't about getting my belief back, but I kind of blocked people out. I was like, 'OK, no problem, I'll show you.'"

Sterling was voted the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year for 2018-19 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year alongside team-mate Silva.

Advertisement

Off the field, meanwhile, the 24-year-old has been hailed as a role model for speaking out on racism and questioning the media's part in the problem.

But Sterling insists he does not see it that way, even if it makes his mother proud.

"People keep saying that," he said. "I don't want to say role model because I don't see myself as one.

"It gives my mum pride, I'll tell you that.

"I don't think I've changed anything, but I've opened up a door for work to be done. That's what I love about this country. People are always listening, people want to do the right thing and I definitely see it as something that has done positively.

"I adore this country because the people here are so loving and so willing to listen to try and do things for the better."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Bernardo Silva joins Laporte, Sterling and Ederson with long-term City deal
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva the best in the Premier League - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bernardo Silva pens long-term Manchester City extension
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva: Man City want titles, not Spurs revenge
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester City needs to do next season
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva: Manchester City physically ready to retain Premier League crown
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Leicester City Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups and Manchester City, Leicester City Injury news, Suspensions List and more 
RELATED STORY
City thought it was all over, says Bernardo Silva
RELATED STORY
Bernardo Silva has been our most effective player - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us