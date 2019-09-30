Sule primed for Kane challenge in Champions League

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule

Niklas Sule is expecting a tough test when Bayern Munich take on Tottenham in the Champions League but is ready for the challenge of keeping Harry Kane quiet.

Bayern head to north London for Tuesday's clash on the back of three successive wins, including a 3-0 victory against Red Star in their Group B opener earlier this month.

Kane and Lucas Moura were on target for Tottenham as they let slip a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Olympiacos, although Sule rates last term's beaten finalists highly and is aware of their different attacking threats.

"It will be an extremely difficult game against a physically strong opponent," he told DAZN. "We have to go through our game with a lot of possession and we can beat any opponent.

"I prefer to play against players with my stature. Ultimately, it does not matter who you play against. As a defender, you always have to win the ball."

Sule has started all nine of Bayern's matches this season and has aspirations of going all the way in the Champions League.

However, the 24-year-old could have ended up at a Premier League side when leaving Hoffenheim two years ago and still harbours ambitions of playing in England's top flight

"It was a thought to go to the Premier League," he said. "This is one of the leagues in which I really want to play.

"At the time, however, I saw the switch to Munich as the best step. And as you can see, I am very happy at Bayern.

"Not only because I got my way, but also because the club, the fans and all the staff are great.

"I want to become the best centre-back in the world, win the Champions League and win one or more important titles with the national team."