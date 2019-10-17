The expectations are enormous - Favre calls for calm with Sancho at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho

Lucien Favre has called for calm with Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund, saying the enormous expectations on the young winger's shoulders are "dangerous".

Sancho was this week named on the shortlist for the 2019 Golden Boy award - given to the best under-21 player in Europe - following an eye-catching year in Germany.

The 19-year-old has contributed to three goals and five assists in seven Bundesliga games this season, but Favre started him on the bench for the 2-2 draw at Freiburg two weeks ago due to tiredness.

Favre defended his decision at the time and has reiterated that Sancho cannot be expected to be at his best week in, week out, particularly with so much pressure on him to succeed.

"The expectations on him from everyone are enormous," Favre said at Thursday's news conference ahead of his side's home match with Borussia Monchengladbach. "We forget that he is only 19 years old. That's dangerous.

"He still has a lot to learn. He's a great player, no discussion about that. But he still has to learn, he needs to continue having fun and making progress.

"His potential is enormous. It's normal for every player. You can't be on a high level for a whole year. It's impossible. One or two months a year you are not at 100 per cent. That is normal.

"One year ago he basically was never on the pitch and started to play only from October. Before that he was always on the bench and slowly but steadily he showed that he needed to play."

Sancho started England's Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Czech Republic last week and was a second-half substitute for Monday's 6-0 win against Bulgaria.

Favre is concerned by Sancho's workload at such a young age and is keen to protect the former Manchester City youngster.

"He played 73 minutes against the Czech Republic and was brought on against Bulgaria. This is not a break," he said.

"Obviously it's fantastic that he plays for England already. But to me it's completely normal that he needs to hit the brakes a little."