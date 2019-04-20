Zaha hints at Palace exit, eyes Champions League

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has hinted he wants to leave the club as the attacker eyes the Champions League.

Zaha came through the youth system at Palace, where he has spent his professional career aside from a stint at Manchester United and loan spell at Cardiff City.

The 26-year-old is contracted at Selhurst Park until 2023 but has enjoyed another fine season, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in the Premier League.

Zaha is seemingly ready for another move despite his tough spell at United, where he made just four appearances in all competitions.

"I'm too ambitious. And not ambitious just to play for a top club, but to win things at club level and with the Ivory Coast," he told the Daily Mail.

"For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies. I'm blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer.

"I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that's it. And I'll do the rest."

Palace are 13th in the Premier League table and visit Arsenal on Sunday.