Chiefs clinch AFC West, Seahawks' streak snapped

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched another division title by overcoming the New England Patriots, while the Seattle Seahawks' winning streak was ended.

The Chiefs handed the Patriots a second straight loss and secured the AFC West crown for the fourth consecutive NFL season.

Seattle's winning streak came to an end at five after losing to NFC West rivals the Los Angeles Rams.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans posted big wins and the Pittsburgh Steelers edged the Arizona Cardinals.

CHIEFS CLINCH

Patrick Mahomes helped the Chiefs past the Patriots 23-16 at Gillette Stadium.

Mahomes was 26 of 40 for 283 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Chiefs improved to 9-4.

The Patriots dropped to 10-3 and had two TDs taken away by controversial officiating calls.

Tom Brady's right elbow was heavily wrapped after the loss, the quarterback finishing 19 of 36 for 169 yards, a TD and an interception.

SEAHAWKS' RUN SNAPPED BY RAMS

The Rams stopped the Seahawks' run with a 28-12 victory.

Jared Goff went 22 of 31 for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Seahawks QB Russell Wilson (22 of 36 for 245 yards and an interception) struggled.

The Seahawks are now 10-3 and second in the NFC West, while the Rams (8-5) are chasing a wildcard.

CHARGERS, TITANS CRUISE

The Chargers ended a three-game losing run by thrashing the Jacksonville Jaguars 45-10.

Philip Rivers led the Chargers, completing 16 of 22 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns.

However, the Chargers were eliminated from playoff contention.

The Titans extended their winning streak to four by crushing the Oakland Raiders 42-21.

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes, completing 21 of 27 for 391 yards for Tennessee (8-5), who are in the wildcard chase.

GAROPPOLO EARNS PRAISE, RAVENS ROLL ON

Jimmy Garoppolo threw four TDs in the San Francisco 49ers' thrilling 48-46 win over the New Orleans Saints, earning praise from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

"He's unbelievable. No matter what happens," Shanahan said. "He's had a lot of good games this year.

"He has had some times where he's made some mistakes. But he's the same guy every day. Just to be able to deal with that crowd noise and to deal with adversity that went in and out throughout the game, to be able to deal with me, he's the same and a lot of fun to coach."

The Baltimore Ravens booked their spot in the playoffs thanks to a 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.

However, tight end Mark Andrews (knee), linebacker Chris Board (concussion) and safety Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) suffered injuries.

"Mark is not serious, maybe a thigh bruise type of thing," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

"Anthony is not serious, ankle. Both those guys told me they'd be back Thursday. We'll see how that goes as the week goes on."

WEEK 14 SCORES:

Atlanta Falcons 40-20 Carolina Panthers

Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns 27-19 Cincinnati Bengals

Green Bay Packers 20-15 Washington Redskins

Denver Broncos 38-24 Houston Texans

Minnesota Vikings 20-7 Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers 48-46 New Orleans Saints

New York Jets 22-21 Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-35 Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Chargers 45-10 Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs 23-16 New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans 42-21 Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Rams 28-12 Seattle Seahawks