×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Four Indian youngsters win gold in Golf Malaysia; Jeev's son Harjai picks bronze

PTI
NEWS
News
7   //    23 Dec 2018, 19:58 IST

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) India's depth in junior golf came to the fore as a bunch of Indian boys and girls picked 11 medals, including four gold, at the US Kids Golf in Malaysia.

India's winning stars included Arjun Bhati, a 14-year-old Noida golfer from Green Valley School, who won the top spot in the boys 13-14 group; Dubai-based Aarnav Nath in boys-12 and Gurnavjeet Singh Bhatia (boys-11) and Kartik Singh (boys -8).

The competitions started from Under-7 and went right up to the age group of 15-16 for both boys and girls.

Among the other medallists was the chip of the old block Harjai Milkha Singh, son of India's most famous golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, who caddied for his young son.

Harjai was third in his category for Boys-8 years.

The silver medalists included Vibhu Tyagi (boys 15-18); Lavanya Gupta (girls-11) and Arshvant Srivastava, earlier a medallist at US Kids Europe in boys-9.

The bronze medallists were Harbin Kaur Jawanda (girls 13-14); Jujhar Singh (boys-12); and Samaira Tomar (girls-9).

At least seven other Indians youngsters missed out on the medals narrowly as they finished fourth in their categories.

They are Sifat Sayal (Girls 13-14); Riya Yadav (Girls 15-18); Jot Prakash Singh (Boys 15-18); Armaan Adesh Gawde (Boys-9); Manila-based Bhuvas Nagpal (Boys-11); Noida's Zara Anand (Girls-10) and Parnika Sharma (Girls-9)

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Virat Kohli Foundation is a great support in terms of...
RELATED STORY
6 "path-breakers" in Indian sports
RELATED STORY
Bjorn opts for experience with Ryder Cup wild-card picks
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Philately and Golf
RELATED STORY
Solheim Cup: Philately & Women's Golf
RELATED STORY
Ryder Cup 2018: Four reasons why Team USA will win
RELATED STORY
That little gold trophy kept my heart beating - Poulter...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Woods among Ryder Cup captain's picks
RELATED STORY
How a trip to Reynolds Lake Oconee taught me to...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Swings in the game of Golf
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us